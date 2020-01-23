Aircraft Carrier Named For WWII Hero Dorie Miller, DN Seeks History

By Leah Tuckwiller

On Sunday, January 19, an announcement came from the United States Navy that Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly will name a future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier in honor of World War II hero Ship's Cook Third Class Doris "Dorie" Miller during a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on January 20.

According to a press release from the Navy, "The announcement [was] made at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony, highlighting the contributions of African Americans to the greatest generation."

Read more in the Thursday, January 23, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.