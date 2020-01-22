WSS Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fleeing, Larceny After Chase

By Leah Tuckwiller

Andrew Wolfe, 22, of White Sulphur Springs, previously located by the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department in connection with a missing juvenile, has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of fleeing an officer and grand larceny in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Sheriff's Sgt. C.R. Smith was patrolling the Rupert area on Thursday when he saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle thought to be used by Wolfe and the juvenile. Smith turned on his warning lights and turned around to stop the vehicle, but the driver had slowed down, turned onto Anjean Road, and could not be located.

