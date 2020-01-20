By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center project is reaching out for donations from the residents of Greenbrier Valley for what could be the final stretch of fundraising.

In October 2019, The West Virginia Daily News spoke to Jamie Hamilton, director of community and donor engagement for the aquatic center, about the opening of the Closers program and the closing of the Founders project, two fundraising efforts for the aquatic center. Since October, the Closers program has raised approximately $600,000 in pledges.

Read more in the Monday, January 20, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.