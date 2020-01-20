Greenbrier East Boys Have Winning Weekend

By Brandon Baker

The Greenbrier East boys basketball team picked up a couple of nice wins this past weekend when they defeated the Covington, VA, Cougars 70-30 and followed that up with a conference victory over the Princeton Tigers 61-52 on Saturday, January 18. Both games were played at the Spartan gym in Fairlea.

In the first game against the Cougars, East jumped out to a quick start and never really looked back, not even once.

