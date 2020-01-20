Loved Ones Bid Farewell To Skier Following Accident

By Theresa Flerx

On Friday, January 17, a community said a formal farewell to a much-loved family member, neighbor and co-worker during a memorial service.

James R. "Jim" Wester, of Sinks Grove, a man described as strong, tough, invincible, even "bulletproof," passed away Wednesday, January 8, following a skiing accident. On Sunday, January 5, Wester was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope at the Silver Creek area of Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

