Missing Juvenile Found

By Bobby Bordelon

Missing juvenile Kinley Bowyer has been found approximately two days after the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office began searching for the girl and Andrew Wolfe, a man she was believed to be with.

"This missing juvenile has been safely located along with Andrew Wolfe," a social media post from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office reads. "Thanks to everyone for the information, as it proved valuable in locating these individuals."

