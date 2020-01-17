Lewisburg Water Rates Increased On January 15

By Bobby Bordelon

The first of two water rate increases in Lewisburg took effect on January 15. The increase, passed in May 2019, is part of an approximately $38 million water infrastructure project that includes new water tanks, the replacement of a number of lines, and moving the water intake for the city.

This ordinance enacted in May 2019 includes two rate increases. On January 15, the first went into effect, increasing the rates:

