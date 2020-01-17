Toys For Tots Greenbrier County Releases Final 2019 Report

Toys For Tots Coordinator J.P. Stevens has released a wrap-up report for the 2019 holiday season's toy drive campaign.

This year, the toy drive was down, but monetary donations were up. The campaign served 976 children in Greenbrier County, serving the local campaign's mission of "Every Child Deserves A Christmas." In 2018, around 600 kids were taken care of. Additionally, the campaign supported the Children's Home Society and Community Action of Southeast West Virginia (CASE of WV).

Read more in the Friday, January 17, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.