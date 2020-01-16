Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Discusses Ongoing And Future Projects

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 14, with Airport Director Brian Belcher participating in his first meeting after his hiring in November and a short break from GVAA meetings in December.

The board discussed its quarterly report, an audit completed by the West Virginia Auditor's Office, updates on ongoing projects and funding thereof, and personnel motions including hiring, reorganization, and resignation.

