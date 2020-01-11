James "Harold" Ratliff, age 94, of Lindside, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV.



Born on April 22, 1925, in Wolf Creek, WV, he was the son of Charles Coy and Macy Taylor Ratliff.



Harold was a U.S. Army WWII veteran. He was a hard worker. Harold started from the young age of 15, working in the logging industry until he was 83 years old. He loved spending time with his family and he was also a member of the Crimson Springs Church in Zenith, WV.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Gray Ratliff; a grandson, Sean Hinkle; and brothers, Charles Jack Ratliff and Marcus Leslie Ratliff.



Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Hinkle (Lloyd) of Union, WV; three sons, Larry "Bubby" Ratliff (Juda) of Lindside, Alan Ratliff (Tina) of Ronceverte, WV, and Wayne "Yak" Ratliff (Sherrell) of Lindside; one brother, Robert Ratliff of Independence, OH; one sister, Enace Martin of Union; eight grandchildren, Steve McMahan (Toby) of Wayside, WV, Travis Hinkle (Kendra) of Union, Jamie Ratliff (Chris) of Roanoke, VA, Chris Ratliff (Lindsey) of Sinks Grove, WV, Keri Galford (Kevin) of Rock Camp, WV, Justin Ratliff of Ronceverte, Sheena Wilson (Stony) of Marie, WV, and Megan Parker (Chad) of Union; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Crimson Springs Church in Zenith, with Pastor Jim Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at the Wickline Cemetery in Zenith.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union.



The family suggests memorial donations be made in Harold's memory to the Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave. Lewisburg, WV 24901.



Obituary originally published in the January 13, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.