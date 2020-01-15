Greenbrier Valley Mall Sold, Will Remain Open

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier Valley Mall changed hands twice in the past week after Greenbrier Valley Mall LLC sold the property.

According to two special warranty deeds, the mall changed hands – first from Greenbrier Valley Mall LLC to Lancaster Holdings for $2,730,000, then from Lancaster Holdings LLC to Greenbrier Valley Holdings LLC for $3,480,000. Both Lancaster Holdings and Greenbrier Valley Holdings are registered as businesses in Delware.

