Greenbrier County Commission Addresses Silt Runoff Concerns

By Bobby Bordelon

Silt runoff, the reconfirmation of the County Commission President, and the final pay resolution for a sewer extension project were considered by the Greenbrier County Commission during their Tuesday, January 14, meeting.

Concern over silt runoff from the Greenbrier County Sportsplex into the Greenbrier River continued with both an announcement from Commission President Lowell Rose and public comment from Jennifer Baker, coordinator for the Greenbrier River Watershed Association.

