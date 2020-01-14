Ronceverte Water Rate Increase Passes

By Bobby Bordelon



The first reading of an ordinance increasing water rates was passed by Ronceverte City Council on Monday, January 13, as part of funding an ongoing water infrastructure project.



The new rates, if passed, would begin at $30.36 per 1,000 gallons for the first 1,000 gallons, then $19.65 for every 1,000 above. In addition, bulk water could be purchased for $21.50 per 1,000 gallons.

Read more in the Tuesday, January 14, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.