Circumstances Of Short Incident At IGA Clarified

By Leah Tuckwiller

An altercation at Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea on Sunday, January 12, has been much-discussed in Greenbrier County this weekend. Tyler Cutlip, a spokesperson for IGA, confirmed that there was a brief scuffle at the grocery store, but that rumors of an individual being attacked and having their groceries stolen are untrue.

Cultip noted that "two people got into a fight, [but] nobody got any groceries stolen. People that rounded the corner approached this [person], thought [it] was somebody else. The scuffle lasted for like seven seconds. And then they all came walking into the grocery store together, apologizing to each other.

