Sentencing Delayed In Compound Bow Shooting Case After Transfer

By Bobby Bordelon

Sentencing in the case of a compound bow shooting death has been delayed in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court by the recusal of Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent. Dent's recusal stems from potential recidivist sentencing of life imprisonment and her previous role as a prosecutor in the relevant cases.

In October 2018, Carl Wayne Rich was indicted on one count of murder by a Greenbrier County Grand Jury for his role in the compound bow-shooting death of Jay Boothe. His three-day trial began November 2019, where a jury ultimately found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

