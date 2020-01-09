Snow Brings Some Trouble To Roads

By Leah Tuckwiller

It may have been a winter wonderland on Tuesday morning, January 7, as fluffy snowflakes drifted to the ground, but the picturesque winter brought trouble on its heels.

According to Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Mike Honaker, the area was beset by crashes, an uptick likely caused by the snow and, as the winter wonderland melted, slushed, and refroze, increased ice as temperatures dropped.

Read more in the Thursday, January 9, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.