Justice Attorney Announces End Of Investigation Into Family, Business

By Bobby Bordelon

A federal investigation into Governor Jim Justice and several of his businesses is over, explained George J. Terwilliger III, personal attorney for Justice and the former acting Attorney General of the United States, in a press conference on Tuesday, January 7.

Terwilliger opened the press conference by giving a statement announcing the end of the investigation:

Read more in the Wednesday, January 8, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.