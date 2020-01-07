Victim Stable After Brush Road Shooting

By Bobby Bordelon

An alleged drive-by shooting just after midnight on Tuesday, January 7, brought emergency responders to Brush Road.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the scene, finding a 15-year-old girl shot once in the leg. Responding officer Corporal T.C. Webber of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office administered emergency first aid, until emergency medical services arrived. The teenager was airlifted and transported to Roanoke for additional treatment and is currently in stable condition.

