Beckley Man Arrested In Rainelle Following Stabbing Incident

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Beckley resident has been arrested in Greenbrier County following an incident on Sunday, January 5, in which one person was stabbed.

Early Sunday morning, Deputy M.T. Doss of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to Rainelle in response to a possible stabbing. While en route, he was advised that one person had been stabbed, allegedly by a man later identified as Carl Donald Hammett, 35, of Beckley, who was also said to have stabbed himself. All parties were still in the home, dispatch reported; Doss advised that 911 tell everyone to get out of the house, away from the man.

