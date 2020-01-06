County Commission Approves Farmland Easements

By Bobby Bordelon

In addition to action on silt, the Greenbrier County Commission approved farmland easements, recognized the Smoot Volunteer Fire Department, and more during the Monday, December 30, meeting.

Two Greenbrier County farms were approved for Farmland Protection Easements, a program seeking to protect farmland from potential alternative development. This includes commercial, industrial, or residential development and lasts into perpetuity.

Read more in the Monday, January 6, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.