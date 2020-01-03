County Commission Considers Silt Runoff

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission took action to control the flow of silt off of the site of the future Greenbrier County Sportsplex on Monday, December 30. The action comes after a notice of violation was issued against the project by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and complaints from those living close to the project.

After the removal of trees and mass grading performed on the Sportsplex site, the remaining sediment is exposed, allowing rain to wash it away. As the sediment enters the water and leaves the property, it becomes silt runoff.

