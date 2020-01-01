Shanghai Parade Rings In New Decade

By Bobby Bordelon

WV Shanghai Teen Jaslyn Howard and WV Shanghai Preteen Willow Brooks watched as the Shanghai Parade brought in a new decade on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, a tradition dated at around 150 years old. Along the streets of Lewisburg, paradegoers watched as cars, horses, representatives, volunteers, pageant winners, and entrants of all types celebrated a new year.

Carrying the banner to open the parade were the Boy Scouts of Troop 70. Baby New Year (Matt Peltier) also helped lead the parade.

Read more in the Thursday, January 2, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.