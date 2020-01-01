EMS Service Fee Lawsuit Ends In Monroe County After Mutual Agreement

By Bobby Bordelon

A lawsuit challenging a fee instituted by the Monroe County Commission to provide emergency medical services was dismissed in the Monroe County Circuit Court after an agreement was reached between the parties.

"On or about November 21, 2019, [Plaintiff Gary Campbell] agreed to the dismissal with prejudice of all claims against [the Monroe County Commission], regarding the subject matter of the complaint, including any claims that were asserted, as well as any claims that could have been asserted, against [the Monroe County Commission]," reads the agreement.

