Justice Approves Photo Terminations

By Bobby Bordelon

Governor Jim Justice approved terminations of those involved in a photo of state prison employees holding up their hands in a Nazi salute, after receiving the official report and formal recommendations from DMAPS Secretary Jeff Sandy Monday, December 30.

"I have reviewed the factual information regarding this incident that was provided by Secretary Sandy, and have approved all of his recommendations," said Justice. "I expressed my thanks to him and the entire Department for quickly getting this report done.

Read more in the Thursday, January 2, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.