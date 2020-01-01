FEMA Buyback Projects Approved

By Bobby Bordelon

Those impacted by the 2016 flood in Greenbrier County received good news for the 2019 holiday season – funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for property acquisitions and demolitions have been approved.

"Within the last week, we've received FEMA approvals for three Hazard Mitigation Acquisition/Demolition projects (FEMA buyouts)," explained Paula Brown, deputy director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency. "We will be completing all the required paperwork to purchase these properties in January 2020 with demolition to follow as these structures are a public safety hazard in their communities."

