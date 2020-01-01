Community Gathers To Honor Loved Ones With Candlelight At Angel Tree

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Angel Tree at the Greenbrier Valley Mall has held a special place for lost loved ones for the past nine years: those in the community who have lost someone have the chance to hang ornaments and notes and come to a candlelight service in honor of family members, friends, and other loved ones each year.

Through the efforts of Roger Honaker and several friends, as well as the help of mall manager Larry Patton, the Angel Tree stays in view and lit up 24 hours a day throughout the holiday season.

Read more in the Friday, December 27, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.