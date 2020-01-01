NORAD Tracks Santa Claus' Progress On This Foggy Christmas Eve

By Leah Tuckwiller

Once again, it's time for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to run its annual Santa Tracker. Since 1955, NORAD has annually tracked Santa Claus as he makes his route around the world on Christmas Eve.

According to tradition, "[it] all started in 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly - only the contact number in the advertisement was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty."

