Team Wins Christmas Tournament

By Brandon Baker

If you have not been out to see the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans basketball team in action yet, you may want to change those plans after the first of the year.

The Spartans have been obliterating the oppoenents to start the year and that did not change this past weekend. December 20 - 21, as they beat Nitro 84058 then followed that up with a 58-32 win over Hurricane in the annual Jerry Bradley Memorial Christmas Tournament.

