Green Devil Civic Center In WSS Sold, To Become Hotel And Community Center

By Bobby Bordelon

The Green Devil Civic Center, also known as the former White Sulphur Springs Junior High, has been sold by the city to DOF Equity LLC and will soon be undergoing renovations.

"The time has come to share the news of an exciting project we've been working on for some time," wrote Mayor Bruce Bowling in a social media post. "The city of [White Sulphur Springs] is happy to announce a private investor has purchased the WSS High School and plans to invest $3 million into the historic facility and transform it into a hotel and events center. The Green Devil Civic Center Building Commission, City Council, and myself have all approved this purchase. The new owners are working with those groups currently using the facility, like WSS Youth Basketball and the WISH Center, to ensure a smooth transition."

Read more in the Thursday, December 19, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.