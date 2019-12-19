White Sulphur Springs Man Arrested After Multiple Altercations

By Leah Tuckwiller

A White Sulphur Springs resident has been arrested following a tense scene with officers of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, December 18. Adam Tyler Wade, 33, was arrested on charges of unlawful assault, strangulation, domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, and interfering with emergency communications.

Deputy Z.H. Hudnall was dispatched to a domestic situation in White Sulphur with Sgt. Williamson of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. Upon their arrival, a victim exited the house covered in blood. According to dispatch, Wade had punched holes in the wall, broken a TV, and obtained a gun, as well as threatening the victim and breaking the victim's jaw.

Read more in the Thursday, December 19, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.