Andrew Hagy, Executive Director Of GVEDC, Announces Departure

By Bobby Bordelon

Andrew Hagy, executive director of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (EDC), will soon depart from his position with the organization.

After taking the position in January 2017, Hagy's work with the EDC aimed to assist businesses throughout the greater Greenbrier Valley by providing financing, general, technical, site selection, and employee recruitment assistance.

Read more in the Tuesday, December 17, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.