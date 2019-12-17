Spartan Basketball Team Falls In Thrilling Season Opener

By Brandon Baker

It was a packed gym in Fairlea Friday night, December 13, as the Greenbrier East Spartans boys basketball team opened their 2019/2020 campaign against their longtime rival, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.

After a thrilling back and forth four quarters, the game was decided with literally 1.9 seconds on the clock as the Spartans fell 54-53 after a last second full court heave missed the net as the buzzer sounded.

Read more in the Tuesday, December 17, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.