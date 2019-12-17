Rupert Man Arrested On Seven Charges

By Leah Tuckwiller

Billy Lee Erskine, 22, of Rupert has been arrested after an incident in Rainelle on Sunday, December 15. Erskine is charged with petit larceny, domestic battery, stragulation, unlawful restraint, assault during the commission of a felony, destruction of proeprty, and fleeing from an officer.

On Sunday, Ptlm. T.C. Boggess of the Rainelle Police Department responded to a domestic situation in which the citim stated Erskine had strangled, dragged, threatened, and attempted to strike them, as well as preventing them from escape.

