By Leah Tuckwiller

Ron Refsland and City National Bank are pitching in to thelp with Christmas for families across the area this year.

Refsland, an artist, has donated a painting that will be sold in a silent auction at City national, with the proceeds going directly thtis year's Penny Pitch drive.

Read more in the Monday, December 16, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.