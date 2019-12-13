Fire Breaks Out In Lee Street Building

By Bobby Bordelon

Emergency responders were called to a house fire on Lee Street in downtown Lewisburg on Friday, December 13. According to Larry Ickes, the owner of the building, no one was hurt in the fire.

"[The tenants are] mainly medical students and ... some of them went to the school to study and some went with neighbors," Ickes said as the fire crews worked to contain the fire. "There's been a wonderful response from the community and I'm very grateful. ... Lewisburg, Fairlea, Ronceverte, a whole bunch have responded. Phenomenal, great guys. We are so lucky. Watching them and knowing what they're doing is amazing."

Read more in the Friday, December 13, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.