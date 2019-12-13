Alderson Town Council Looks At Funding, Library, Fire, Internet

By Bobby Bordelon



Alderson Town Council heard an update to ongoing flood repairs, approved a grant application, and tabled several agenda items during its Thursday, December 12, meeting.



The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS) is expected to release additional Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to Alderson to assist in additional repair projects.

Read more in the Friday, December 13, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.