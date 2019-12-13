Monroe County Man Arrested, Charged With Child Abuse Causing Serious Injury

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Monroe County man has been arrested on a warrant after West Virginia State Police found probably cause in a case of child abuse cauing serious injury.

Randy New, 32, of ballard was arrested Tuesday, December 10, after Senior Trooper D.R. Murray responded to a possible child abuse complaint at Peterstown Elementary School on December 9.

