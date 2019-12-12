State-Level Representatives Talk Upcoming Session With Lewisburg Rotary Club

By Bobby Bordelon

During a recent meeting of the Lewisburg Rotary Club, three state-level representatives of the county gave a preview of what they expect to see in the upcoming legislative session.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin and Delegates Cindy Lavender-Bowe and Jeff Campbell attended the panel "mostly to listen" and take questions from the rotary club and public at large before the beginning of the next legislative session. All three Greenbrier County representatives are Democrats working in the minority in both the House of Delegates and state Senate.

