By Bobby Bordelon

The annual Lewisburg Christmas parade marched through downtown on Saturday, December 7. With people lining both sides of the street, 40 different organizations, teams, and businesses turned out to throw candy, play music, and spread holiday cheer.

On Monday, December 9, Lewisburg announced the parade winners, including:

Read more in the Wednesday, December 11, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.