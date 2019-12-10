White Sulphur City Council Addresses Updates On Pool, Wellness Center, Water Lines, Logo

By Leah Tuckwiller

The White Sulphur Springs City Council met Monday night, December 9, for their last regular meeting of 2019.

After the approval of minutes and financial statements, committee reports included a brief update on the progression of new waterline in Harts Run, where line is being laid from the park to the West Virginia Great Barrel Company and anticipates crossing under the railroad soon, according to Mayor Bruce Bowling. The pool is also seeing steady progression, though concrete was delayed this week due to the weather. Current estimates indicate that residents will be swimming in the pool to kick off the summer, come Memorial Day 2020.

