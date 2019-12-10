20,000 Feet Of Sewer Lines Need Improvements, Ronceverte City Council Hears

By Bobby Bordelon

The current state of the Ronceverte sewer system was the focus of a report presented to the Ronceverte City Council on Monday, December 9. After the report, Council also passed the first reading of two ordinances, concerning annexation and City Code.

While attending a panel hosted by the Lewisburg Rotatory Club earlier in the day on Monday, Ronceverte Mayor David Smith asked state-level representatives about possible infrastructure funding from the state to help the many local municipalities undertaking massive improvement to their water and sewer. His question served as a preview for the night's City Council meeting, in which Eric Hartwell and Frederick Hypes of Dunn Engineers presented a report on the current state of Ronceverte's sewer system and ongoing improvement project.

