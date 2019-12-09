Former Greenbrier County Man Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault Of 12 Year Old

By Bobby Bordelon

During a two-day trial beginning Wednesday, December 5, a former Greenbrier County man was found not guilty of an alleged sexual relationship with a 12-year-old.

In June 2018, a Greenbrier County Grand Jury indicted Jeffrey Wallace, now 53, then 51, on three counts of sexual assault in the third degree for alleged sexual acts with someone under the age of 16.

