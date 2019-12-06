2019 Spartans To Be Remembered

By Brandon Baker

As basketball season gets into full swing all over the country, it cannot be forgotten that the 2019 football campaign for the Greenbrier East Spartans will go down as one of the better years in the school's long history.

Not only did the Spartans make the state playoffs for the third time in five years, but they also hosted that game at the Spartan Stadium - the first time that has happened since 1998.

