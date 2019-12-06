Greenbrier County Angel Tree Holds Space For Those The Community Lost

By Bobby Bordelon

For the past nine years ahead of the Christmas season, a special tree was placed in the Greenbrier Valley Mall, a symbolic space for the community to honor those they have lost.

The 9th annual Greenbrier County Angel Tree and a candlelight service on December 26 offer a way for families and friends to honor, mourn, and remember their loved ones, and a sense of community for those who have lost someone. Each individual ornament on the Angel Tree was placed by someone honoring another they were close to.

