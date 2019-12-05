Area Man Arrested, Charged Following Monthslong Series Of Incidents
By Leah Tuckwiller
Daron Gene Allen, 53, of Lewisburg was arrested on Tuesday, December 3, on charges of attempted burglary following an incident in Ronceverte.
Allen also faces a series of previous charges from as early as August of this year, including assault, shooting across a road or near a building or crowd, violation of a personal safety order, destruction of property, trespassing, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and domestic violence.
