Lee Street Closure Exexpectedly Extended

By Bobby Bordelon

A portion of Lee Street will remain closed longer than expected after several complications emerged during renovations and repairs to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The project includes the demolition and rebuilding of the retaining wall along Lee Street, along with a five-foot wide sidewalk added on the street-facing side. Lee Street, according to a press release issued by the school ahead of the project's beginning, was expected to remain closed for two to four weeks during the work, starting approximately around October 31. This timeline however has now been set back - Will Alder, WVSOM's physical plant director, explained the road remains closed due to several unexpected issues during construction.

Read more in the Thursday, December 5, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.