West Virginia State Police Identifies Shooting Victims

By Bobby Bordelon

A shooting in Greenbrier County resulted in the deaths of Jeremiah Thomas and Jennifer Thomas on Friday, November 29.

A press release issued by the West Virginia State Police on Saturday, November 30, Thomas and Thomas were "fatally wounded" in a shooting on Friday. The release reads as follows:

"On Friday, November 29, 2019 at approximately [4:30 p.m., officers with the West Virginia State Police, Rainelle Detachment,] Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, and Nicholas County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting incident near the Greenbrier County and Nicholas County line on Coleman Road [in] Williamsburg."

"Through investigation it was discovered Jeremiah Thomas, 33, Jennifer Thomas, 34, had allegedly gotten into an argument over a hunting lease with Randy Barnhart, 45, and Terri Storer, 45. During this incident Jeremiah Thomas and Jennifer Thomas were fatally wounded."

"Based on information provided to Greenbrier County Prosecutor, Patrick Via, no arrest have been made at this time. This case is being further investigated by West Virginia Rainelle Detachment and charges are expected in the near future."