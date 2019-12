On Sunday, November 23, members of Greenbrier East High School Men's Soccer team collected food for the local Food Locker during their end of season banquet.

The young men, coaches, and families are grateful for the support of their soccer program by the community and so endeavor to return the kindness by supporting the vitally important Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Locker.

Read more in the Friday, November 29, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.