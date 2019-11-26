Alderson Woman Arrested For Malicious Wounding, A Felony

By Theresa Flerx

Aimee E. Ballengee, 33, of Alderson, was arrested on charges of malcious wounding over an incident occurring on Sunday, November 17.

Trooper J.D. Dowdy, with the West Virginia State Police, was dispatched by Greenbrier County Emergency Operations Center to meet Alderson Emergency Medical Services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in reference to a patient brought into the emergency room who was bleeding from the head.

