Free Thanksgiving Dinner Offered To All

By Bobby Bordelon

Thanksgiving has returned to Greenbrier Valley, and those looking to join others for a free meal and good company are in luck. Giving Back Day will be held on the fairgounds on Thanksgiving Day this year, providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal to anyone that shows up.

"It's free to everyone, it's not just the older people, not just lower income people, everyone is welcome to come," said Kellen Leef, one of the event's organizers, inviting all. "We also have some volunteers who will deliver for people who can't make it in. They can call in on Thanksgiving day."

Read more in the Tuesday, November 26, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.